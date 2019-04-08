View all in Latest
Alex shutdown leader Sandile Mavundla: DA's Msimanga protecting the privileged

Leader of the shutdown movement, Sandile Mavundla has hit out at Democratic Alliance premier candidate Solly Msimanga for opening a case against their action.

The DA's Solly Msimanga at the Alexandra Police Station on 7 April 2019 to lay a charge against the ANC for inciting violence in the area. Picture: @SollyMsimanga/Twitter
The DA's Solly Msimanga at the Alexandra Police Station on 7 April 2019 to lay a charge against the ANC for inciting violence in the area. Picture: @SollyMsimanga/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – As Alexandra residents prepare to make their way to Sandton to highlight a lack of services, the protest continues to be marred by squabbles between politicians.

The leader of the shutdown movement, Sandile Mavundla has hit out at Democratic Alliance (DA) premier candidate Solly Msimanga for opening a case against their action.

Msimanga claimed that the protests which started last week were not related to service delivery as the residents say but rather a carefully coordinated action by the African National Congress (ANC).

Mavundla said that the protestors have no affiliation to political parties and has labelled Msimanga a protector of the privileged.

“And then when we’re going to Sandton, now they’re coming to open the cases. Who stays in Sandton? It’s the monopoly capital people who have money.”

Meanwhile, a small group of protestors has started gathering at the local multi-purpose centre on 12th Avenue in the heart of Alexandra.

This is where organisers have agreed that residents will converge before marching to Sandton.

There’s a heavy police presence, with several vans patrolling the area since early on Monday morning.

While desperate residents wait for a resolution to their demands, the political squabbling between the ANC and the DA in the township seems far from over.

It remains to be seen, however, if today’s planned march will result in any meaningful change for residents who have vowed to fight until the very end.

