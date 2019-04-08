5 years after son killed in protest, Mothutlung family still fights water battle

The Rahube family lost their son and breadwinner Osiah over access to water and half a decade later not much has changed.

JOHANNESBURG – Five years after a deadly protest in a North West over water cuts, one family who lost their loved one say that they feel that all their efforts were in vain.

Osiah Rahube was one of four people who died in January 2014 when Mothutlung residents protested for days, demanding that the troubled Madibeng municipality restore water supply to their homes.

Rahube, who was en route to work, was mistakenly shot by a policeman, who also killed two other people.

While their taps are no longer dry, the water is not of much use, as residents say it can't be consumed.

Eyewitness News bore witness to this, seeing the milky water laced with green algae gushing through a tap situated in the Rahube family's front yard.

The pungent smell coming from the tap is all too palpable.

Johannes Rahube shows us his unpaid municipal bill which he refuses to pay, saying that he can’t even use the water for basics like cooking.

“Every time when you pay the bill, I say I pay for the death of my son and I say ‘no, I’m not going to pay the water’. Every time you open up a tap and you thinking that this water killed my son.”

The Rahube family are forced to spend more than R500 every month on bottled water, using their meagre pension grant money.

Ironically, local councillor Chris Seabi says it was his friend Osiah Rahube's death that sparked his interest in politics. But he concedes that not enough has been done to improve the water quality.

“The efforts of the municipality have bucked on, they did not bear any fruits.”

Mothotlung is part of the Madibeng municipality which has for years been plagued by allegations of corruption, mismanagement and infighting within political parties.

Last week, former mayor Matshidiso Mangwathe's house was set alight, which she believes its part of the infighting.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)