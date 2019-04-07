Three killed in Nigeria suicide bomb attack
Two female bombers late Saturday detonated their explosives among a crowd in Muna Dalti on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the birthplace of the Boko Haram jihadist group.
KANO - Three people died and more than 30 injured in a twin suicide blast in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, militia sources and residents told AFP Sunday.
Two female bombers late Saturday detonated their explosives among a crowd in Muna Dalti on the outskirts of the city, the birthplace of the Boko Haram jihadist group.
"They came around 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) and detonated their suicide vests," Umar Ari, a local militia leader, said.
"They killed three people and seriously injured 33 others," said Ari, who was involved in the evacuation of victims.
Residents gathered Sunday morning for the funeral of the three victims.
The scene of the bombings, a popular nighttime venue for residents, has been repeatedly targeted by Boko Haram suicide attacks, said resident Gremah Umar.
The area houses a sprawling camp for thousands of people displaced by Boko Haram violence.
The attacks there were largely blamed on the Boko Haram faction loyal to longtime leader Abubakar Shekau, notorious for suicide attacks on civilian targets including schools, mosques and motor parks.
Another faction affiliated to the Islamic State focuses on attacks against military targets.
Boko Haram's decade-long violence has killed 27,000 people in the northeast abd displaced another 1.8 million from their homes, creating a dire humanitarian crisis.
The conflict has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military response to combat the jihadist group.
