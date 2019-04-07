View all in Latest
Msimanga labels Alex protests as criminal chaos by ANC at police station

Msimanga arrived at Alexandra police station to report the ANC for allegedly being behind last week's violent protests in the area.

The DA's Solly Msimanga at the Alexandra police station to lay a charge against the ANC for inciting violence in the area. Picture: Twitter @SollyMsimanga.
The DA's Solly Msimanga at the Alexandra police station to lay a charge against the ANC for inciting violence in the area. Picture: Twitter @SollyMsimanga.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - DA Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga has arrived at the Alexandra police station to lay a criminal complaint against the ANC.

He’s accused them of instigating the protests in Alexandra last week.

Msimanga has described the unrest in the township as criminal activity and adds the mass action is organised by the ANC because they’re about to lose the province to the DA.

Alexandra residents are gearing up to take their total shutdown to Sandton on Monday.

The DA leader has arrived at Alexandra police station to report the ANC for allegedly being behind last week's violent protests in the area.

Residents took to the streets of the township calling for better service delivery.

They demand to be addressed by Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Msimanga believes these are ANC tactics disguised as service delivery protests.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

