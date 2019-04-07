Msimanga labels Alex protests as criminal chaos by ANC at police station

Msimanga arrived at Alexandra police station to report the ANC for allegedly being behind last week's violent protests in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - DA Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga has arrived at the Alexandra police station to lay a criminal complaint against the ANC.

He’s accused them of instigating the protests in Alexandra last week.

At the Alex Police Station to lay criminal charges of incitement of violence against the ANC.



The violent & destructive action that took place in Alex was not a service delivery protest but rather criminal chaos, which is being carefully coordinated by the ANC & its affiliates. pic.twitter.com/TWX1wnHVCm — Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) April 7, 2019

Msimanga has described the unrest in the township as criminal activity and adds the mass action is organised by the ANC because they’re about to lose the province to the DA.

Alexandra residents are gearing up to take their total shutdown to Sandton on Monday.

Residents took to the streets of the township calling for better service delivery.

They demand to be addressed by Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Msimanga believes these are ANC tactics disguised as service delivery protests.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)