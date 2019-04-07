Shamila Batohi names top prosecutors to fast-track state capture cases
The head told staff she was signed an authorisation allowing prosecutors to share information with the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture for possible prosecution.
JOHANNESBURG – The new Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi has assigned top prosecutors in senior positions as part of her efforts to stabilise the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Batohi, who's been in the position for two months, told staff at the NPA that she was signed an authorisation allowing prosecutors to share information with the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture for possible prosecution.
The sweeping changes at the NPA see Advocate Andrea Johnson who prosecuted former police commissioner Jackie Selebi in charge of all prosecutions from the Zondo commission and organised crime.
Pretoria’s chief prosecutor Advocate Matric Luphondo has been tasked to follow up testimony and leads that come out of the commission.
Both Johnson and Luphondo went head to head with Batohi for the NPA’s top job last year.
“Those appointments that have been communicated, they are interim appointments. The focus is on returning some kind of stability in the organisation,” said NPA communication head Bulelwa Makeke.
Earlier this week, Batohi also reinstated Willie Hofmeyr as head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit after being removed from the post by former NPA head Advocate Shaun Abrahams three years ago.
