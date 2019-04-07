Saps top official suspended for alleged misconduct

The police’s deputy national commissioner for human resource management Bonang Mgwenya has reportedly been suspended.

Mgwenya is accused of misconduct which affected the service and brought it into disrepute.

The senior official is also facing allegations of abusing her authority.

It’s understood Mgwenya was served with a letter of her suspension on Thursday by police commissioner Kehla Sithole.

In the letter - Sithole says there is a "prima facie evidence of misconduct" against her - adding that the gravity of the allegations warrant the suspension.

The correspondence comes after the high ranking official gave a representation on why she should not be let off.

Police watch-dog Ipid is also looking into her alleged attempts to secure a fraudulent driver's license for her son.

The police's Vish Naidoo would not be drawn on a comment on the issue maintaining that this is an internal matter.