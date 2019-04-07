-
Rural Development Dept gives land reform beneficiaries lifeline
The Rural Development Department will this weekend handover farming equipment to the value of R7 million to land reform beneficiaries.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Rural Development will this weekend handover farming equipment to the value of R7 million to land reform beneficiaries.
The equipment handover is part of the program on Rural Enterprise and Industrial Development.
The programme aims to develop rural industries in areas with economic development potential.
The department's Vuyani Nkasayi says this forms part of ongoing efforts to support emerging farmers.
“Emerging farmers have benefited from our programme and we have the mandate to support the beneficiaries so that they are able to use the land.”
