Ramaphosa vows to act against corruption in Free State municipality

Former executive mayor Vusi Tshabalala and ANC SG Ace Magashule are implicated in allegations of corruption and state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to act against those responsible for corruption that led to the collapse of Maluti A Phofung Municipality in the Free State.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during his campaign in QwaQwa in the Free State while addressing ANC supporters.

Prominent leaders that include former executive mayor Vusi Tshabalala and former premier and now ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule are implicated in allegations of corruption and state capture.

Ramaphosa has given an assurance that they will hold those implicated accountable.

“It’s a real embarrassment that our municipality has collapsed to a point where we had an administrator, but the SIU is now investigating the causes of the collapse. When the report comes out we are going to act.”