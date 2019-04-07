View all in Latest
Plato urges youth to take advantage of new TVET college in Mitchells Plain

Mitchells plain will soon see the construction of its first large-scale tertiary institution after the City of Cape Town sold land to False Bay College.

Dan Plato has been voted in as the new mayor of Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Dan Plato has been voted in as the new mayor of Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the construction of a False Bay TVET College in Mitchells Plain could turn poverty levels in the municipality around.

Mitchells plain will soon see the construction of its first large-scale tertiary institution after the City of Cape Town sold land to False Bay College.

The initiative is also made possible through funding from the department of Higher Education amounting to R380 million.

Minister Naledi Pandor made the announcement during a youth summit held in Cape Town yesterday.

Plato says young people, specifically the unemployed, must grab the opportunities that this college will bring.

“The community must experience the opportunity to better their lives and futures.”

The facility will offer tuition in a range of sectors, including tourism, call centre training, retail programmes, and paralegal qualifications.

