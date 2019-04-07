Pandor’s department invests R180m in skills gap initiatives

Saps top official suspended for alleged misconduct
Local
The minister says the department will make the investment through the national skills fund.
CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says her department is investing R180 million in a project aimed at addressing the skills gaps in the country.
Pandor made the announcement during a youth summit in Cape Town yesterday`.
The minister says the department will make the investment through the national skills fund.
She also announced the department's plans to construct a TVET College in Mitchells Plain.
“The programmes we will offer will focus on engineering and a broad range of civil construction programmes.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.