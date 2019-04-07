Pandor’s department invests R180m in skills gap initiatives

The minister says the department will make the investment through the national skills fund.

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says her department is investing R180 million in a project aimed at addressing the skills gaps in the country.

Pandor made the announcement during a youth summit in Cape Town yesterday`.

The minister says the department will make the investment through the national skills fund.

She also announced the department's plans to construct a TVET College in Mitchells Plain.

“The programmes we will offer will focus on engineering and a broad range of civil construction programmes.”