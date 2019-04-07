Mangaung residents want meeting with Ramaphosa to expose inept councillors
The president met officials from the Mangaung Metro at the provincial office on Saturday in QwaQwa and said that corrupt officials will be dealt with.
BLOEMFONTEIN - Disgruntled residents of Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality say they want President Cyril Ramaphosa to have public meetings with councillors so they can expose their incompetence.
Still, the residents who saw his convoy followed it but they were told the meeting was private so they waited outside to get a chance to address him.
#RamaphosaBloem— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2019
Some want President @CyrilRamaphosa to meet councillors in their presence not in private so they can expose their incompetence @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/xM5DI7Xawo
The president has already promised to ensure that only officials that prioritise the people will be appointed but the complaints were continuing.
“We wanted to see the president but we have been told that he is seeing important people and it’s obvious we are not important,” said one disgruntled resident.
Another resident said: “The president must meet the councillors in public so we can expose their incompetence, they don’t work for us.”
After campaigning in Bloemfontein, Ramaphosa was expected to go to Welkom.
