Mahumapelo works to uncover his detractors
Mahumapelo says it's concerning because those telling lies about him - in an attempt to stop him from going to Parliament - are members of his own organisation.
JOHANNESBURG – Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo says if the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) refuses to disclose details of objections against him going to Parliament he will use the Access to Information Act to get it.
The Former North West premier says those who are peddling lies about him must stop doing so in dark corners.
He has written to the commission requesting information about those who laid complaints about him.
The IEC has revealed that it has received over 50 objections to names on the candidate lists.
He says if the IEC will not disclose the details of the complaints against him he will find other means to get the information.
“I’m going to be using the Access to Information Act to get that information because it’s about us being suggested by the branches to represent them in Parliament.”
Mahumapelo is among the 30 party members whose names have been objected to.
Some of the reasons include their alleged involvement in state capture and fraud.
