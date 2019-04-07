Mabuza to end off Mpumalanga campaign trail

Mabuza has spent the past two days lobbying for votes for the ANC around the Ermelo area and in the Mbombela municipality.

NELSPRUIT - Deputy president DD Mabuza will be spending a third day in his home province of Mpumalanga today where told voters that the ANC is listening to their concerns.

Mabuza is set to start by visiting traditional leaders in the morning and end by addressing a community meeting in the afternoon.

Residents of Pienaar say Mabuza did a good job in his almost 10 years as premier, before going to the Union Buildings last year.

"Ja, we do miss him, especially when it comes to him doing his job. He used to do a lot of things for us," A resident said.

Mabuza has spent the past two days lobbying for votes for the ANC around the Ermelo area and in the Mbombela municipality.

The deputy president is set to spend the final day in and around Vaalbank.

Mabuza said there must be unity in the ANC and apologised for where the party has failed.