Mabuza engages with traditional leaders on campaign trail in KwaNdebele

The deputy president Mabuza was on the last leg of his three-day election campaign for the ANC in Mpumalanga.

Deputy President David Mabuza held a lengthy meeting with traditional leaders on 7 April 2019 in KwaNdebele, Mpumalanga, during his last leg of his three-day election campaign for the ANC in the province. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
25 minutes ago

KWANDEBELE - Deputy President David Mabuza on Sunday met with traditional leaders at Mthambothini village in KwaNdebele.

Mabuza was on the last leg of his three-day election campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga.

People in ANC regalia and without gathered at the community hall in Mthambothini village to hear Mabuza speak.

The village is about 120km northeast of Pretoria in Mpumalanga, where Mabuza was premier for almost a decade.

The deputy president was in a meeting with traditional leaders for most of the morning at their traditional council buildings. He gifted them cattle as a courtesy.

On Friday, Mabuza campaigned in the Ermelo area, while on Saturday he was at the Mbombela Local Municipality where he addressed concerns ranging from water supply, roads, to leadership issues within the ANC.

