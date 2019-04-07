Mabuza engages with traditional leaders on campaign trail in KwaNdebele
The deputy president Mabuza was on the last leg of his three-day election campaign for the ANC in Mpumalanga.
KWANDEBELE - Deputy President David Mabuza on Sunday met with traditional leaders at Mthambothini village in KwaNdebele.
Mabuza was on the last leg of his three-day election campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga.
People in ANC regalia and without gathered at the community hall in Mthambothini village to hear Mabuza speak.
The village is about 120km northeast of Pretoria in Mpumalanga, where Mabuza was premier for almost a decade.
The deputy president was in a meeting with traditional leaders for most of the morning at their traditional council buildings. He gifted them cattle as a courtesy.
ANC DP cde @DDMabuza meets with traditional leaders at Inkosi Nzunza ka Mabhoko's traditional council at Mthambothini village in KwaNdebele. #GrowSouthAfrica #ThumaMina #VoteANC8May2019 pic.twitter.com/wqIQHpXrs2— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) April 7, 2019
On Friday, Mabuza campaigned in the Ermelo area, while on Saturday he was at the Mbombela Local Municipality where he addressed concerns ranging from water supply, roads, to leadership issues within the ANC.
Popular in Politics
-
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photo
-
BLF manifesto launch: ‘Kim Jong-un sent me a suit’ - Andile Mgxitama
-
DA to lay a criminal complaint against ANC for Alex protests
-
Editorial victory for the SABC as court says no to Motsoeneng
-
Snubbed EFF committee member gives reasons for speaking out
-
Andile Mngxitama: BLF doesn’t accept donations from capitalists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.