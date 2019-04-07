Kleinvlei community to hold memorial service for Orderick Lucas

Lucas went missing late last month and at the time it was reported his mother couldn't say who she had given her child to.

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service will be held for a one-year-old boy whose body was found in a drain in Eerste River.

Orderick Lucas went missing late last month and at the time it was reported his mother couldn't say who she had given her child to.

children playing in a street in the community last Tuesday discovered the little boy's body after they kicked the ball they were playing with into a drain. The community has been left in shock following the discovery of Lucas' body.

The Kleinvlei community policing forum's Julian Unthank explained why they've decided to have a memorial service for the little boy.

“It’s a tragic death and hasn't been resolved at this point in time, and the community felt that we need to draw more attention to what happened and encourage parents to look after their children,” Unthank said.

Shortly after Lucas' disappearance a friend of his mother, Mervyn Volkwyn, was apprehended. Volkwyn has since appeared in court on charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

He was due back in court on Tuesday.

The child's mother and grandmother were taken into custody, but charges against them were provisionally withdrawn.