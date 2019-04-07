Hawks welcome arrest of 3 of its officers

Thembani Mnonopi, Hlanganani Ndaba and Zanele Shabane were arrested after they tried to extort over R100,000 from a Midrand businessman.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks says it's pleased with the arrest of three of its officers who were handcuffed in Pretoria on allegations of corruption and extortion.

Thembani Mnonopi, Hlanganani Ndaba and Zanele Shabane were arrested after investigations revealed that they tried to extort over R100,000 from a Midrand businessman.

The organisation says they allegedly threatened to shut down the man's business for operating with invalid documents and for being in the country illegally.

The three were also charged with intimidation and defeating the ends of justice.

The Hawk's Hangwani Mulaudzi said, “We arrested three members on allegations of corruption. They have been remanded in custody.”