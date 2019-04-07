Editorial victory for the SABC as court says no to Motsoeneng

The high court ruled that the ACM had no right to dictate to the public broadcaster on how it provides live coverage.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC says it's pleased by a court decision to reject an application by the African Content Movement (ACM) which was seeking to force the public broadcaster to give live coverage of the party's manifesto launch.

The high court in Johannesburg dismissed the application with costs.

Party leader and former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng took to the podium at his manifesto launch moments before the court issued a ruling on the matter.

He addressed a group of his supporters in Durban yesterday.

The court ruled that the ACM had no right to dictate to the public broadcaster on how it provides live coverage.

The SABC's Vuyo Mthembu says they're pleased with the outcome.

“The ruling reaffirms that our decision was the right one.”

Motsoeneng filed an urgent court application yesterday ahead of his manifesto launch.