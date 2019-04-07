DA to lay a criminal complaint against ANC for Alex protests

Msimanga has slammed the mass action as criminal chaos and claims it’s been coordinated by the ANC and its affiliates.

JOHANNESBURG - DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says has announced his party's plans to lay a criminal complaint against the ANC.

Msimanga has been caught in a war of words with the ANC alleging the party is behind the mass protests that swept through Alexandra on Wednesday.

Demonstrators have threatened to escalate their protest action by taking to the streets of Sandton tomorrow.

They are angry over a lack of service delivery in their area and are calling on government to adhere to their concerns.

Desperate residents in Alexandra appear to be caught in the political squabble between the DA and the ANC.

Mounting calls for the DA-led administration to address the community's issues have been met with what many describe as "political point scoring"

Meanwhile, protesters have been clear that they will not speak to any authority other than Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, who has reportedly announced that he will visit the region on 15 April.