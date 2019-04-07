CT’s Rail Enforcement Unit arrests 5 suspects for separate crimes

The suspects were arrested for separate crimes related to possession of stolen property and drugs.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Rail Enforcement Unit has this week arrested five suspects and recovered over R200,000 worth of goods during patrols and searches.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the 28th cable thief was this week convicted in court.

“He received a 10-year sentence suspended for four years, effectively placing him behind bars for six years,” she said.