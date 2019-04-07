At least 8 people killed on WC roads this weekend

Four of those killed included pedestrians.

CAPE TOWN - At least eight people have been killed on the Western Cape's roads so far this weekend.

“In Wellington, we had one driver who died in an accident where two trucks were involved in a head-on collision. In Parow, we lost one passenger in a motor vehicle accident and in Mfuleni one passenger also died,” said Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.