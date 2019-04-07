View all in Latest
Andile Mngxitama calls on Indian community to join BLF

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says his party is for black people.

Black First Land First Leader Andile Mngxitama and members of his party arrive at the IEC head offices in Centurion. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says his party is for black people.

Mngxitama made the remarks during the organisation's manifesto launch in Soweto yesterday.

This comes after the FF Plus withdrew its bid from barring the BLF from participating in the may general elections after Mngxitama said that his party would never accept white people as members.

Yesterday, the BLF leader called on the Indian community to join their fight.

“We are saying to Indian brothers and sisters, do not side with white people. It’s about time we enter into an African/Indian accord.”

