ANC likely to appear before Zondo commission over Bosasa donations, says Mabuza

The deputy president on Sunday told EWN that this issue has not formally been discussed in the ANC as yet.

KWANDEBELE - Deputy President David Mabuza says the African National Congress (ANC) will likely have to account for donations from corruption-accused company Bosasa in front of the state capture commission of inquiry.

Mabuza spoke on Sunday on the sidelines of the ANC’s elections campaign in Mpumalanga.

The deputy president has agreed that the governing party would have to make submissions to the commission.

He told Eyewitness News that this issue has not formally been discussed in the ANC as yet.

“The ANC must go and account because its name has been mentioned, so we must either accept or deny it,” he said.

City Press quoted ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile as saying that the party would agree to appear at the commission and that President Cyril Ramaphosa would represent the ANC.

The Zondo commission has heard damning evidence of how the ANC and a number of its leaders accepted donations and bribes from the controversial facilities management company, which does extensive business with government.