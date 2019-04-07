ANC labels Msimanga's criminal complaint over Alex protests ‘desperate antics’
Solly Msimanga laid the complaint against the ANC at the Alexandra police station on Sunday alleging the ANC was to blame for violent protests in the area this week.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has reacted to what it labels “desperate antics” by the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga to lay a criminal complaint against the party for allegedly inciting violence at Alexandra.
Msimanga laid the complaint against the party at the Alexandra police station on Sunday alleging the ANC was to blame for violent protests in the area this week.
Residents embarked on a total shutdown of the area to demand, among others, better housing and services.
But, Msimanga said he wanted National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to also look into allegations that the ANC is behind the unrest in Alexandra.
“The African National Congress has noted the latest desperate antics by Solly Msimanga of the DA. Instead of accounting to the people of Alexandra for the massive failures of Herman Mashaba and the DA, Solly Msimanga chooses to bark at the wrong tree. The whole thing would be laughable were it not so serious.
While the ANC does not wish to dignify Solly Msimanga’s political gimmicks with a response, laying a criminal charge against the ANC is an attempt to deflect attention from the DA's service delivery failures in Alexandra and Herman Mashaba's blatant refusal to account. This will not succeed,” said ANC acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete in a statement.
He added: “We call on Herman Mashaba, even at this late hour, to stop running away and hiding from the people of Alexandra. He must listen to the people and respond to their concerns. That is all the people of Alexandra are asking for.”
The ANC said it was not apologetic for standing on the side of the people of Alexandra.
“They deserve good governance and service delivery, not the political games played by Mashaba and Msimanga,” Dakota said.
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photo
-
BLF manifesto launch: ‘Kim Jong-un sent me a suit’ - Andile Mgxitama
-
Editorial victory for the SABC as court says no to Motsoeneng
-
Snubbed EFF committee member makes serious allegations against Malema
-
Andile Mngxitama: BLF doesn’t accept donations from capitalists
-
DA to lay a criminal complaint against ANC for Alex protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.