ANC labels Msimanga's criminal complaint over Alex protests ‘desperate antics’

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has reacted to what it labels “desperate antics” by the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga to lay a criminal complaint against the party for allegedly inciting violence at Alexandra.

Msimanga laid the complaint against the party at the Alexandra police station on Sunday alleging the ANC was to blame for violent protests in the area this week.

Residents embarked on a total shutdown of the area to demand, among others, better housing and services.

But, Msimanga said he wanted National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to also look into allegations that the ANC is behind the unrest in Alexandra.

“The African National Congress has noted the latest desperate antics by Solly Msimanga of the DA. Instead of accounting to the people of Alexandra for the massive failures of Herman Mashaba and the DA, Solly Msimanga chooses to bark at the wrong tree. The whole thing would be laughable were it not so serious.

While the ANC does not wish to dignify Solly Msimanga’s political gimmicks with a response, laying a criminal charge against the ANC is an attempt to deflect attention from the DA's service delivery failures in Alexandra and Herman Mashaba's blatant refusal to account. This will not succeed,” said ANC acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete in a statement.

He added: “We call on Herman Mashaba, even at this late hour, to stop running away and hiding from the people of Alexandra. He must listen to the people and respond to their concerns. That is all the people of Alexandra are asking for.”

The ANC said it was not apologetic for standing on the side of the people of Alexandra.

“They deserve good governance and service delivery, not the political games played by Mashaba and Msimanga,” Dakota said.