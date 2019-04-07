View all in Latest
4 arrested after Kenilworth petrol station shooting

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the criminals can be seen firing multiple shots at the car.

Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects have been arrested after a man was shot dead at a filling station in Kenilworth.

The 46 year old was gunned down last night while he was seated inside his car.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the criminals can be seen firing multiple shots at the car.

One of them then puts his arm inside the victim’s car to continue shooting.

They then flee the scene.

A high-speed chase then ensued resulting in their arrests.

The police's Andre Traut said, “Shots were exchanged between the police and suspects. They were arrested and the murder weapons were confiscated.”

