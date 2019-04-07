28 Nedbank employees arrested for defrauding bank of millions in Zim

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

28 Nedbank employees arrested for defrauding bank of millions in Zim

The workers allegedly withdrew US dollars from depositors’ accounts and replaced them with local electronic money.

nedbank-thjpg
nedbank-thjpg
16 minutes ago

HARARE - More than two dozen employees at the Zimbabwean unit of Nedbank have been arrested for allegedly defrauding their employer of more than $1 million between October and March.

The 28 bank workers allegedly took advantage of skewed exchange rates to withdraw US dollars from the bank and replace them with local currency when the exchange rate was fixed at 1:1.

Court papers cited by the state-run Sunday Mail say the workers allegedly withdrew US dollars from depositors’ accounts, and replaced them with local electronic money.

That’s when Zimbabwe’s electronic money was still pegged at an equal value to the US dollar.

The bank is alleged to have lost more than $1.1 million.

Nedbank Zimbabwe has confirmed the arrests.

Zimbabwe’s official exchange rate was floated in February, though the rates offered for scarce US dollars by commercial banks are still a lot lower than those offered on the parallel market.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA