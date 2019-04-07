2 competitors die at Ironman championship after swim

Ironman SA spokesperson Siya Ndzimande said both athletes required medical attention during the swim portion of the race.

CAPE TOWN – The Ironman competition taking place in Port Elizabeth on Sunday was hit by tragedy after two participants died.

It is understood that the competitors died in the hospital shortly after the swimming race at Hobie Beach.

“The names of the diseased will be released at a later stage and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Ndzimande conveyed condolences to the family and friends of the athletes.

The championship organisers said in a statement they were working with the local authorities to gather information.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of two race participants at the IRONMAN African Championship. Both athletes required medical attention during the swim portion of Sunday’s race and were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of both athletes, whom we will continue to support. We are working with the local authorities to gather all details and will continue to do everything possible to provide a safe environment for our athletes,” organisers of the competition said.