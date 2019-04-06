Wendy Williams: I'm proof of hope after addiction

Wendy Williams says she is "living proof" of life after addiction, as she promoted her new sober helpline.

Wendy Williams says she is "living proof" of life after addiction, as she promoted her new sober helpline set up by her charity The Hunter Foundation.

The talk show host revealed on her eponymously titled show last month she has been living in a sober house in New York in order to combat her addictions, and has now urged other addicts to not be "ashamed", as there's always "hope" for them to recover.

Wendy spoke as she promoted a new sober helpline she has set up through her family's Hunter Foundation charity, which aims to bring relief to struggling addicts.

In a public service announcement for the helpline, Wendy said: "The calls are being answered by specially-trained, certified recovery coaches. They're very smart. They conduct screenings to your needs. The substance abuse will be taken care of. We will provide you referrals for long or short-term treatment at facilities all around the world - detox, rehab, sober living and out-patient centres.

"If you're an addict or a substance abuser don't be ashamed. Help is here for you, or a family member, or a loved one. Call, don't be ashamed. There is hope. I'm living proof."

The 54-year-old presenter previously spoke about her substance abuse hotline - which was set up in partnership with T.R.U.S.T., an organisation dedicated to building a bridge from treatment to long-term recovery - as she urged everyone to "come together" to help tackle the issues of addiction.

She said: "We must all come together to respond to this crisis of addiction and substance abuse. Everyone is at risk from the inner cities to more affluent communities. My family and I are very proud to partner with T.R.U.S.T. to get people the help that they so desperately need, especially if they or their families have given up hope. There is hope."