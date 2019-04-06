‘We want to work for the nation’: Ramaphosa on campaign trail in Qwaqwa

On Saturday, the president was on the campaign trail in Qwaqwa in the Free State after which he was expected to proceed to Bloemfontein and Welkom.

QWAQWA - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality in Qwaqwa has been bankrupted by those who were serving their selfish interests.

Despite this, disgraced mayor Vusi Tshabalala, who was removed in a vote of no confidence last year, is in the African National Congress (ANC)’s candidate lists for the provincial legislature.

Residents in the area have protested for years over water shortages and ANC councillors joined the opposition to remove Tshabalala.

Ramaphosa is attempting to regain ANC footing where the party has been disgraced time and time again, but following the removal of Tshabalala, the ANC remains divided.

“We want to work for the nation, that’s what we want,” he said.

Qwaqwa was also home to former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng who is now leader of the African Content Movement, which is expected to dent ANC support in the town.

Ramaphosa was also expected to address thousands of young people, many disillusioned by lack of prospects for the future.