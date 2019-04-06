Snubbed EFF committee member gives reasons for speaking out
EFF central committee member Thembinkosi Rawula says he kept quiet about the corruption because he was thinking with his stomach.
JOHANESBURG - EFF central committee member Thembinkosi Rawula who accused the party's national leaders of stealing money from the organisation says he kept quiet about the corruption because he was thinking with his stomach.
Rawula told Eyewitness News that he could not expose the alleged dictatorial tendencies of EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu because he and others would be threatened with exclusion from being deployed to Parliament.
He was left off the party's list of nominees to Parliament and provincial legislature.
Taking to social media, Rawula claims that the party’s national leaders have not accounted for the use of the party's funds to its structures.
EFF REMAINS A FINANCIAL FISHING NET FOR THE PAIR , AN ANTITHESIS OF EVERYTHING IT PURPORT..I AM NOW UNLEASHED WHO...Posted by Thembinkosi Terra Rawula on Friday, 5 April 2019
“Having exhausted internal structures and raised my issues then got dismissed, I’m punished for raising issues of VBS.”
Rawula also alleges that Malema has admitted to taking money from the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank despite the party's earlier claims that it did not benefit from the looting of the entity.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
