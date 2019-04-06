View all in Latest


Rustenburg municipal manager resigns

Nqobile Sithole handed her resignation letter on Wednesday saying the environment was not conducive for her to perform her duties.

Outgoing Rustenburg Local Municipality manager Nqobile Sithole. Picture: @executivemayorRLM/Facebook
Outgoing Rustenburg Local Municipality manager Nqobile Sithole. Picture: @executivemayorRLM/Facebook
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Rustenburg Local Municipality manager has resigned after serving only two years of her term.

Nqobile Sithole handed her resignation letter on Wednesday saying the environment was not conducive for her to perform her duties.

Sithole was appointed to the position in April 2017.

The municipality said it would appoint an acting municipal manager in the interim.

Sithole is currently serving her notice as the municipal manager and will formally exit the office at the beginning of next month.

“Council deliberated on the matter and after applying its mind resolved to accept the resignation of the municipal manager who effectively is now on notice and her last day in office will be 3 May 2019,” said municipal spokesperson David Magae.

