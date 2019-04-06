-
Maimane to meet with Public Protector over Ramaphosa-Bosasa complaintPolitics
-
ANC election lists: Mahumapelo wants IEC to reveal objections against himPolitics
-
Agriculture Dept urges farmers to regularly check crops in WCLocal
-
Motsoeneng wants ACM manifesto launch live on TV, SABC opposesPolitics
-
Gugile Nkwinti teams up with othe sectors for Vaal River Rehabilitation ProjectLocal
-
BLF calls for state-owned bankPolitics
Rustenburg municipal manager resigns
-
Maimane to meet with Public Protector over Ramaphosa-Bosasa complaintPolitics
-
ANC election lists: Mahumapelo wants IEC to reveal objections against himPolitics
-
Agriculture Dept urges farmers to regularly check crops in WCLocal
-
Motsoeneng wants ACM manifesto launch live on TV, SABC opposesPolitics
-
Gugile Nkwinti teams up with othe sectors for Vaal River Rehabilitation ProjectLocal
-
BLF calls for state-owned bankPolitics
Popular Topics
-
ANC election lists: Mahumapelo wants IEC to reveal objections against himPolitics
-
Land Party lodges complain against EFF after Hout Bay clashPolitics
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
EFF condemns violence at Hout Bay election debatePolitics
-
Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to lobby for Sarb to be nationalisedPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: ANC committed to doing the right thingPolitics
-
Zille: The only way to help Ramaphosa is to vote DAPolitics
-
Mashaba accuses Ramaphosa of hijacking Alex grievances to score votesPolitics
-
Unable to vote on 8 May? Apply for special voting status from todayLocal
Rustenburg municipal manager resigns
-
Maimane to meet with Public Protector over Ramaphosa-Bosasa complaintPolitics
-
ANC election lists: Mahumapelo wants IEC to reveal objections against himPolitics
-
Motsoeneng wants ACM manifesto launch live on TV, SABC opposesPolitics
-
BLF calls for state-owned bankPolitics
-
Snubbed EFF committee member gives reasons for speaking outPolitics
-
Mxolisi Dukwana says Ace Magashule fired him for turning down GuptasPolitics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Mathunjwa urges govt to mediate in Sibanye strikeBusiness
-
Shell hit with Dutch climate lawsuitBusiness
-
Woolworths partners with Beyoncé's make-up artist in limited edition lineLifestyle
-
Rand gains on slow US wage growth, stocks upBusiness
-
Mathunjwa: Amcu strike to continue indefinitelyBusiness
-
Amcu to hold mass meeting Sibanye mine to discuss protracted strikeBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Mick Jagger says he is on the mend after heart surgeryLifestyle
-
Bill Cosby settles defamation lawsuit brought by seven womenLifestyle
-
Wendy Williams: I'm proof of hope after addictionLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 6 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Woolworths partners with Beyoncé's make-up artist in limited edition lineLifestyle
-
Wine, art, fitness, music: A good weekend for all your senses in Cape TownLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson wanted 'thousands' of his own kidsLifestyle
-
Zayn Malik: Gigi Hadid is the most amazing womanLifestyle
-
Accused killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle pleads not guilty in LALifestyle
-
Maradona to leave Dorados over 'referee bias'Sport
-
Crusaders second-half blitz sinks BrumbiesSport
-
Liverpool leave it late to reclaim top spotSport
-
Pele feeling 'much better' after medical treatmentSport
-
'Good signs' for Ronaldo ahead of Ajax, says Juve coach AllegriSport
-
Savea at the double as Hurricanes hold off HighlandersSport
Popular Topics
-
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokespersonLocal
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Death of two protesters brings Caledon to a standstillLocal
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyerLocal
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
Rustenburg municipal manager resigns
Nqobile Sithole handed her resignation letter on Wednesday saying the environment was not conducive for her to perform her duties.
JOHANNESBURG - The Rustenburg Local Municipality manager has resigned after serving only two years of her term.
Nqobile Sithole handed her resignation letter on Wednesday saying the environment was not conducive for her to perform her duties.
Sithole was appointed to the position in April 2017.
The municipality said it would appoint an acting municipal manager in the interim.
Sithole is currently serving her notice as the municipal manager and will formally exit the office at the beginning of next month.
“Council deliberated on the matter and after applying its mind resolved to accept the resignation of the municipal manager who effectively is now on notice and her last day in office will be 3 May 2019,” said municipal spokesperson David Magae.
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
ANC election lists: Mahumapelo wants IEC to reveal objections against himone hour ago
-
Snubbed EFF committee member gives reasons for speaking out5 hours ago
-
Motsoeneng wants ACM manifesto launch live on TV, SABC opposes3 hours ago
-
Snubbed EFF committee member makes serious allegations against Malema21 hours ago
-
Raymond Zondo: We need people to come forward7 hours ago
-
BLF calls for state-owned bank5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.