Raymond Zondo: We need people to come forward

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has renewed his call for individuals with information about state capture to appear before the commission.

Zondo was reacting to former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana's claims that several people in the province witnessed widespread corruption under ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's reign as premier.

Dukwana testified that the Gupta's offered him a R2 million monthly bribe in exchange for his signature on a multi-billion-rand construction deal.

Zondo says the commission relies on whistle-blowers to trust the work of the inquiry.

“We need people who know things that happened, people to have the courage to come forward.”