Power back on in Cancun after outages in Mexico's YucatanWorld
Orderick Lucas’s mother adamant drugs played no part in his disappearanceLocal
Carletonville crèche abuse brings vetting of teachers into focusLocal
Mathunjwa urges govt to mediate in Sibanye strikeBusiness
Police on fact finding mission after Caledon fatal shootingsLocal
10k 'petrol money' from Tony Gupta was no bribe - DukwanaLocal
-
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokespersonLocal
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Death of two protesters brings Caledon to a standstillLocal
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyerLocal
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
Raymond Zondo: We need people to come forward
Zondo says the commission relies on whistle-blowers to trust the work of the inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has renewed his call for individuals with information about state capture to appear before the commission.
Zondo was reacting to former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana's claims that several people in the province witnessed widespread corruption under ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's reign as premier.
Dukwana testified that the Gupta's offered him a R2 million monthly bribe in exchange for his signature on a multi-billion-rand construction deal.
Zondo says the commission relies on whistle-blowers to trust the work of the inquiry.
“We need people who know things that happened, people to have the courage to come forward.”
