Power back on in Cancun after outages in Mexico's Yucatan

Power outages hit throughout the peninsula, which is dotted with Caribbean coastal resorts.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
3 hours ago

MEXICO CITY - Electric power returned to three states on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula on Friday night, including tourist hot spots Cancun and Tulum, after a partial blackout left 1.6 million customers without energy, state-run power utility CFE said.

“Service has been 100 percent re-established in the three states thanks to the quick work of CFE workers,” the utility said in a statement.

CFE said that a brush fire between transmission towers had caused the power outage.

Power outages hit throughout the peninsula, which is dotted with Caribbean coastal resorts.

Places affected included Cancun and Tulum in the state of Quintana Roo, the city of Merida in Yucatan state, and the neighbouring state of Campeche, a major oil-producing region.

Some 85 percent of all clients in the three states were affected by the blackout, said CFE.

