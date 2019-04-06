View all in Latest
Police on fact finding mission after Caledon fatal shootings

Bongani Mkongi has vowed that authorities are working tirelessly to determine who was behind the shots that killed the demonstrators&.

one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has assured Caledon residents that an investigation is underway to determine who killed two protesters earlier this week.

Authorities have confirmed two teenagers were killed with live ammunition during violent demonstrations in the Overberg town on Thursday.

The shootings took place while residents were demonstrating for better housing, sanitation and service delivery in the areas of Uitsig and Riemvasmaak.

Mkongi has vowed that authorities are working tirelessly to determine who was behind the shots that killed the demonstrators&.

“There were three forces present; it was police, law enforcement of the municipality and private security. We are going to put top people to investigate that we get perpetrators who used live ammunition.”

