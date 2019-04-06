View all in Latest
Pirates grab last gasp win to go joint top of the PSL

The Clever Boys dominated the opening 20 minutes and came close when Sifiso Hlanti's free-kick just missed the outside of the post midway through the first half.

Orlando Pirates took full advantage of Mamelodi Sundown’s inactivity in the Absa Premiership, snatching 1-0 win away to title rivals Bidvest Wits. Picture: @orlandopirates/Twitter
Orlando Pirates took full advantage of Mamelodi Sundown’s inactivity in the Absa Premiership, snatching 1-0 win away to title rivals Bidvest Wits. Picture: @orlandopirates/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates took full advantage of Mamelodi Sundown’s inactivity in the Absa Premiership, snatching 1-0 win away to title rivals Bidvest Wits.

Fired up by the home crowd, Wits started the brighter of the two teams with the first chance of the game falling to Keegan Ritchie, who blasted his effort his wide.

The Clever Boys dominated the opening 20 minutes and came close when Sifiso Hlanti’s free-kick just missed the outside of the post midway through the first half.

Pirates gradually grew into the game and had their fair share of chances in the final 15 minutes of the opening stanza. The best of which fell to Thamsanqa Gabuza, who dragged his shot narrowly wide of the left hand upright.

The players clearly felt the intensity of the first half and both started the second rather timidly.

Wits once again came closest to opening the scoring as Terrence Dzvukamanja grazing the outside of Sandiland’s post.

That effort seemed to spark Pirates to life, with the Buccaneers dominating the final 15 minutes of the game.

The relentless pressure eventually paid off in stoppage time as Ritchie headed Luvuyo Memela’s free-kick to his own net.

A vital 3 points for Pirates who move level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table having played a game more.

