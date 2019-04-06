View all in Latest
Orderick Lucas’s mother adamant drugs played no part in his disappearance

Missing 10-month-old Orderick Lucas. Picture: Pink Ladies via Facebook.com.
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The mother of one-year-old Orderick Lucas whose body was found in a drain in Eerste River maintains her drug addiction played no part in the disappearance of her son.

The little boy was reported missing late last month and at a time it was reported she couldn't say who she had given the baby to.

Children playing soccer in a street in Eerste River on Tuesday discovered the boy's body after they kicked their ball into the drain.

Davedine Lucas's friend - Mervyn Volkwyn - claims the child was with him on last week, which was the last time he was seen alive was when she fetched him that night.

But the mother says she doesn't remember getting her child back from Volkwyn.

“He told me he handed my child to me and I didn’t get him…”

Volkwyn appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court earlier this week on charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

He is due back in the dock in the coming week.

