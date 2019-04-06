Mxolisi Dukwana says Ace Magashule fired him for turning down Guptas

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mxolisi Dukwana says Ace Magashule fired him for turning down Guptas

Dukwana says Magashule sacked him because he wouldn't take him up on his offer.

A screengrab of former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana is giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on 5 April 2019.
A screengrab of former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana is giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on 5 April 2019.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana says he was fired by the province's former premier Ace Magashule because he turned down attempts to reel him into his dodgy dealings with the Gupta family.

Dukwana testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry yesterday revealing how Rajesh Gupta allegedly offered him R2 million a month to help the Guptas get a multi-billion rand construction tender.

The former MEC also alleges that Magashule admitted to receiving monthly payments from Gupta to help further the family's business interests.

Dukwana says Magashule sacked him because he wouldn't take him up on his offer.

“The premier wanted to bring a 50/50 spread in the executive spread and wanted to bring in a woman and decided I must go. I knew it was because of the frustration that they didn’t get what they wanted.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA