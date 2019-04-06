Mxolisi Dukwana says Ace Magashule fired him for turning down Guptas

Dukwana says Magashule sacked him because he wouldn't take him up on his offer.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana says he was fired by the province's former premier Ace Magashule because he turned down attempts to reel him into his dodgy dealings with the Gupta family.

Dukwana testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry yesterday revealing how Rajesh Gupta allegedly offered him R2 million a month to help the Guptas get a multi-billion rand construction tender.

The former MEC also alleges that Magashule admitted to receiving monthly payments from Gupta to help further the family's business interests.

Dukwana says Magashule sacked him because he wouldn't take him up on his offer.

“The premier wanted to bring a 50/50 spread in the executive spread and wanted to bring in a woman and decided I must go. I knew it was because of the frustration that they didn’t get what they wanted.”