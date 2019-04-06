Motsoeneng wants ACM manifesto launch live on TV, SABC opposes

The SABC says it's opposing this application because the launch will be covered by its news division.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC says it will be opposing the application by Hlaudi Motsoeneng's party that is seeking to force the public broadcaster to give live coverage of its manifesto launch today.

The African Content Movement (ACM) filed an urgent application this morning at the high court.

The party says the public broadcaster should carry their manifesto launch live like they did with the ANC, the EFF and the DA.

The launch is scheduled to take place in Durban this afternoon.

Motsoeneng says it's not fair that parties that are considered big have been given live coverage.

The SABC says it's opposing this application because the launch will be covered by its news division.

It says it has not provided new parties with live coverage including older parties with no representation in parliament.