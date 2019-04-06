Mick Jagger says he is on the mend after heart surgery
The 75-year-old British singer underwent heart valve replacement surgery in New York earlier this week, according to media reports.
LONDON - Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger said on Friday he was “on the mend” after undergoing surgery that caused postponement of the band’s planned North American tour.
The 75-year-old British singer underwent heart valve replacement surgery in New York earlier this week, according to media reports.
Jagger and his representatives did not provide details of the surgery but said it had gone well.
“Thank you, everyone, for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” Jagger wrote on Twitter.
Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 5, 2019
His US publicist said the treatment had been successful and that Jagger was expected to make a full recovery. Jagger’s need for surgery forced the Rolling Stones last weekend to postpone its entire North American tour that had been due to start later this month.
Billboard magazine, citing unidentified sources, said the surgery involved the replacement of a heart valve by going through Jagger’s femoral artery.
The procedure, known as transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, is an increasingly widely-used alternative to surgical valve replacement that requires the chest to be opened. TAVR typically allows for shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery times.
The Rolling Stones tour is now expected to begin in July, Billboard said.
More in Lifestyle
-
Offset and Cardi B splash out 200k on half a street
-
Bill Cosby settles defamation lawsuit brought by seven women
-
Wendy Williams: I'm proof of hope after addiction
-
Powerball results: Friday 6 April 2019
-
Woolworths partners with Beyoncé's make-up artist in limited edition line
-
Wine, art, fitness, music: A good weekend for all your senses in Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.