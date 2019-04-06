Mathunjwa urges govt to mediate in Sibanye strike
Mathunjwa says it’s important to note that Amcu has little power to ensure that the strike is called off.
JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) leader Joseph Mathunjwa has called on government as a custodian of mining land to intervene in the current dispute with Sibanye Stillwater's leadership.
Mathunjwa addressed miners at a mass meeting at the Driefontein Mine yesterday.
#AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa and AMCU Members in song as the gold strike at Sibanye Stillwater continues as the fight of a decent living wage rages on #AMCU #MakingADifference #SocialJustice pic.twitter.com/4hd3u1Pr8C— Amcu (@_AMCU) April 5, 2019
He has announced that the ongoing strike will continue indefinitely.
Workers have been on strike for five months now demanding a salary increase of R1,000 for the next two years.
“Amcu doesn’t own any means of production. Those who own the means of production must give the workers money.”
He says the state has a responsibility to the workers.
“How can the state allow the monopoly capital to oppress and exploit its citizens?”
Sibanye management has refused Amcu its demand and is offering workers transport from wherever they are back to the mine.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
