Maimane to meet with Public Protector over Ramaphosa-Bosasa complaint

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he will meet with Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday to get an update regarding his complaint that President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly misled Parliament about his and his son’s relationship with corruption-accused company, Bosasa.

In a statement on Saturday, Maimane said he had also written to the Zondo commission probing state capture allegations for Ramaphosa to be subpoenaed to appear before the commission over his and his family’s alleged conflict of interest with the facilities management company now known as African Global Operations.

“I will therefore be meeting with the Public Protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on Tuesday 9 April 2019, seeking an update on my complaint over the President’s misleading of Parliament regarding his and his son’s relationship with Bosasa, and the clear conflict of interest that exists between the Ramaphosa family and Bosasa,” Maimane said.

The DA leader said what was known was that:

• Ramaphosa received a R500 000 “donation” from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson towards his campaign to be elected ANC President;

• Andile Ramaphosa had a contractual agreement with Bosasa for “advisory services”, which he earned over R2 million in a little over a year.

• That Ramaphosa told Parliament he had seen that contract, and it was all above board.

• Andile Ramaphosa’s business partner, a Chinese energy company, allegedly attempted to secure a R400 million kickback from an Eskom loan in January last year – at a time when his father was heading up state-owned entities, and Eskom.

“However there remains much we don’t know. And the Zondo Commission is best placed to seek the truth in this matter,” Maimane said.

He also added that he had requested to view Ramaphosa’s declaration of interests since his election in February 2018.

“If the President has failed to disclose any conflict of interest as it relates to his son, then the Public Protector must investigate whether he has breached the Executive Ethics Act.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)