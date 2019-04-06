Mabuza promises water, improved roads on campaign trail in Mpumalanga
The deputy president addressed hundreds of residents on Saturday at the Nkomeni Sports Ground about 40km east of Mbombela.
MBOMBELA - Deputy President David Mabuza has promised residents outside Mbombela that the African National Congress will tend to the potholed roads and the water situation when re-elected into government.
Mabuza was on the campaign trail in his home province of Mpumalanga on Saturday.
Rain clouds threatened to disrupt the open-air rally, but the rain held off long enough for the deputy president to speak.
He addressed hundreds of residents at the Nkomeni Sports Ground about 40km east of Mbombela.
ANCDP cde @DDMabuza during a community meeting in Pienaar outside Nelspruit: 'We have seen your roads and the terrible water situation. We will correct this.' #ThumaMina #GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC8May2019 pic.twitter.com/FvNEemDvNK— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) April 6, 2019
Mabuza promised the residents in this peri-urban area that the roads will be improved, and that they will get water.
Rapid development in the area means that there are no pipes, and residents still get their water from trucks.
“We have seen your roads and the terrible water situation, we will correct this,” Mabuza said.
Earlier in the day Mabuza met traditional leaders and did a door-to-door campaign in the area.
He was set to attend the Miss Mpumalanga pageant on Saturday night.
