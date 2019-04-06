Human Rights Commission condemns politicians for their handling of Alex protests

The commission's Gauteng chair Buang Jones says the parties should put politics aside.

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Rights Commission in Gauteng has hit out at politicians over their handling of the protests in Alexandra.

Residents in the area have been up in arms over a lack of houses and illegal land grabs in the area.

On Wednesday, demonstrators brought the township to a standstill, blockading roads and burning tyres.

They say they have been sidelined by the City of Joburg and have now resolved taking their protest action to Sandton on Monday.

DA and ANC leaders have been locked in a war of words blaming each other for the lack of services in the area.

“We urge the provincial government to observe the principles of intergovernmental issues and to put the interest of the people of Alexandra before their narrow interest.”