-
Hawks trio arrested on corruption, extortion charges remanded in custody
The three were also charged with intimidation and defeating the ends of justice.
JOHANNESBURG - Three Hawks officials arrested in Pretoria on allegations of corruption and extortion have been remanded in custody following their brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court.
Captain Thembani Luyanda Mnonopi (55), Captain Mydarling Hlanganai Ndaba (39), and Warrant Officer Zanele Constance Shabane (49) were nabbed on Friday after investigations revealed that in January this year they allegedly intimidated and extorted a Midrand based businessman of over hundred thousand rand in foreign and local currency (R14 000 and $6000).
The Hawks said they allegedly threatened to shut down the man’s business for operating with invalid documents and for being in the country illegally.
The three were also charged with intimidation and defeating the ends of justice.
“The trio is expected to appear at the Alexandra Magistrates Court on the 10 April 2019 where their bail application hearing will be heard,” said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.
