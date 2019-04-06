Gugile Nkwinti teams up with othe sectors for Vaal River Rehabilitation Project

Yesterday, Nkwinti and an inter-governmental task team including Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula visited the area.

SEBOKENG - Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti says his department is working with other sectors in government to fund the over R1 billion Vaal River Rehabilitation Project.

The area is in grips of an environmental disaster as pollution and raw sewage continue to spill into the river.

In November, the army was deployed to the district to intervene, however it has been faced with financial problems.

The minister says the funding intervention is receiving urgent attention.

He says government is also focusing on a skills programme that will empower the community and ensure that water purification systems are protected when the army leaves the area.

Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says it welcomes government's renewed promises to fund the project.

