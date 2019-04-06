Carletonville crèche abuse brings vetting of teachers into focus

-
Power back on in Cancun after outages in Mexico's YucatanWorld
-
Orderick Lucas’s mother adamant drugs played no part in his disappearanceLocal
-
Carletonville crèche abuse brings vetting of teachers into focusLocal
-
Mathunjwa urges govt to mediate in Sibanye strikeBusiness
-
Police on fact finding mission after Caledon fatal shootingsLocal
-
10k 'petrol money' from Tony Gupta was no bribe - DukwanaLocal
-
Orderick Lucas’s mother adamant drugs played no part in his disappearanceLocal
-
Carletonville crèche abuse brings vetting of teachers into focusLocal
-
Mathunjwa urges govt to mediate in Sibanye strikeBusiness
-
Police on fact finding mission after Caledon fatal shootingsLocal
-
10k 'petrol money' from Tony Gupta was no bribe - DukwanaLocal
-
Govt confirms detection of the fall armyworm in WCLocal
Popular Topics
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
EFF condemns violence at Hout Bay election debatePolitics
-
Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to lobby for Sarb to be nationalisedPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: ANC committed to doing the right thingPolitics
-
Zille: The only way to help Ramaphosa is to vote DAPolitics
-
Mashaba accuses Ramaphosa of hijacking Alex grievances to score votesPolitics
-
Unable to vote on 8 May? Apply for special voting status from todayLocal
-
Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacksPolitics
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
-
10k 'petrol money' from Tony Gupta was no bribe - DukwanaLocal
-
Land Party lodges complain against EFF after Hout Bay clashPolitics
-
DA condemns 'destructive action' in Alexendra, blames ANCPolitics
-
Snubbed EFF committee member makes serious allegations against MalemaLocal
-
Money in the bag: Guptas offered me R2m a month – Dukwana tells commissionLocal
-
DA says has evidence ANC is behind Alex shutdownPolitics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Shell hit with Dutch climate lawsuitBusiness
-
Woolworths partners with Beyoncé's make-up artist in limited edition lineLifestyle
-
Rand gains on slow US wage growth, stocks upBusiness
-
Mathunjwa: Amcu strike to continue indefinitelyBusiness
-
Amcu to hold mass meeting Sibanye mine to discuss protracted strikeBusiness
-
Rand set for 3% weekly gain after Moody's review delayBusiness
Popular Topics
Powerball results: Friday 6 April 2019
-
Woolworths partners with Beyoncé's make-up artist in limited edition lineLifestyle
-
Wine, art, fitness, music: A good weekend for all your senses in Cape TownLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson wanted 'thousands' of his own kidsLifestyle
-
Zayn Malik: Gigi Hadid is the most amazing womanLifestyle
-
Accused killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle pleads not guilty in LALifestyle
-
Chicago will sue actor Jussie Smollett after he refuses to pay for cops overtimeLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' author to discover TV ending to his sagaLifestyle
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
In world first, France bans breast implants linked to rare cancerLifestyle
-
Pele feeling 'much better' after medical treatmentSport
-
'Good signs' for Ronaldo ahead of Ajax, says Juve coach AllegriSport
-
Savea at the double as Hurricanes hold off HighlandersSport
-
Woods 'on track' for pursuit of fifth Green JacketSport
-
World number one Naomi Osaka signs new deal with NikeSport
-
England's Rose can't wait to see back of football after abuseSport
Popular Topics
-
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokespersonLocal
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Death of two protesters brings Caledon to a standstillLocal
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyerLocal
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
Carletonville crèche abuse brings vetting of teachers into focus
Parliament's Social Development Portfolio Committee says the teacher should be placed on the National Child Protection Register.
JOHANNESBURG - The Carletonville crèche abuse has brought into sharp focus the vetting procedures for teachers in schools.
Parliament's Social Development Portfolio Committee says the teacher who's accused of abusing children should be placed on the National Child Protection Register should she be convicted.
The woman has been arrested after videos showing her assaulting nursery school children went viral.
The Gauteng Social Development Department has since moved to shutting down the institution after it emerged that the school was operating without a valid permit.
Committee chairperson Nokuzola Capa said, “We are concerned that there’s a lack of vetting of people who work with children and that violates the Children’s Act.”
Timeline
-
Royal House of Mandela wants an audit of early childhood development centres16 hours ago
-
Mother of child (2) abused at Carletonville creche to sue owner, teachers23 hours ago
-
Parents vow to ensure Carletonville creche remains closed after abuseone day ago
-
Carletonville crèche shut down after teacher filmed beating childrenone day ago
Popular in Local
-
Snubbed EFF committee member makes serious allegations against Malema14 hours ago
-
Residents to take Alex shutdown protest to Sandton on Monday11 hours ago
-
10k 'petrol money' from Tony Gupta was no bribe - Dukwana11 hours ago
-
Land Party lodges complain against EFF after Hout Bay clash11 hours ago
-
Magashule used his son to deal with Guptas to avoid exposure, inquiry told18 hours ago
-
Govt confirms detection of the fall armyworm in WC11 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.