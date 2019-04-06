View all in Latest
Go

Carletonville crèche abuse brings vetting of teachers into focus

Parliament's Social Development Portfolio Committee says the teacher should be placed on the National Child Protection Register.

The Ninnies Neuron's Nursery School where a teacher was filmed beating children. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Carletonville crèche abuse has brought into sharp focus the vetting procedures for teachers in schools.

Parliament's Social Development Portfolio Committee says the teacher who's accused of abusing children should be placed on the National Child Protection Register should she be convicted.

The woman has been arrested after videos showing her assaulting nursery school children went viral.

The Gauteng Social Development Department has since moved to shutting down the institution after it emerged that the school was operating without a valid permit.

Committee chairperson Nokuzola Capa said, “We are concerned that there’s a lack of vetting of people who work with children and that violates the Children’s Act.”

