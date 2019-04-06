-
BLF calls for state-owned bank
The party's promised to empower young people through skills upliftment and to provide jobs.
JOHANNESBURG - The BLF has called for the introduction of a state-owned bank.
The party is due to launch its manifesto in Soweto today.
Despite attracting widespread criticism, the BLF says it will be contesting the May national elections.
The organisation's deputy president Zanele Lwana says after elections Parliament won't be the same again.
The party's promised to empower young people through skills upliftment and to provide jobs.
Lwana says the BLF has a lot to offer.
“We have an elections battle plan that we will launch today. All these political parties have manifestos to make false promises to black people and once elected they forget about the people.”
