Babes Wodumo’s family vow to support her after assault charge

-
Babes Wodumo’s family vow to support her after assault chargeLocal
-
Human Rights Commission condemns politicians for their handling of Alex protestsLocal
-
Mxolisi Dukwana says Ace Magashule fired him for turning down GuptasPolitics
-
Raymond Zondo: We need people to come forwardPolitics
-
Power back on in Cancun after outages in Mexico's YucatanWorld
-
Orderick Lucas’s mother adamant drugs played no part in his disappearanceLocal
-
Human Rights Commission condemns politicians for their handling of Alex protestsLocal
-
Mxolisi Dukwana says Ace Magashule fired him for turning down GuptasPolitics
-
Raymond Zondo: We need people to come forwardPolitics
-
Orderick Lucas’s mother adamant drugs played no part in his disappearanceLocal
-
Carletonville crèche abuse brings vetting of teachers into focusLocal
-
Mathunjwa urges govt to mediate in Sibanye strikeBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
EFF condemns violence at Hout Bay election debatePolitics
-
Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to lobby for Sarb to be nationalisedPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: ANC committed to doing the right thingPolitics
-
Zille: The only way to help Ramaphosa is to vote DAPolitics
-
Mashaba accuses Ramaphosa of hijacking Alex grievances to score votesPolitics
-
Unable to vote on 8 May? Apply for special voting status from todayLocal
-
Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacksPolitics
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
-
Raymond Zondo: We need people to come forwardPolitics
-
10k 'petrol money' from Tony Gupta was no bribe - DukwanaLocal
-
Land Party lodges complain against EFF after Hout Bay clashPolitics
-
DA condemns 'destructive action' in Alexendra, blames ANCPolitics
-
Snubbed EFF committee member makes serious allegations against MalemaLocal
-
Money in the bag: Guptas offered me R2m a month – Dukwana tells commissionLocal
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Shell hit with Dutch climate lawsuitBusiness
-
Woolworths partners with Beyoncé's make-up artist in limited edition lineLifestyle
-
Rand gains on slow US wage growth, stocks upBusiness
-
Mathunjwa: Amcu strike to continue indefinitelyBusiness
-
Amcu to hold mass meeting Sibanye mine to discuss protracted strikeBusiness
-
Rand set for 3% weekly gain after Moody's review delayBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Powerball results: Friday 6 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Woolworths partners with Beyoncé's make-up artist in limited edition lineLifestyle
-
Wine, art, fitness, music: A good weekend for all your senses in Cape TownLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson wanted 'thousands' of his own kidsLifestyle
-
Zayn Malik: Gigi Hadid is the most amazing womanLifestyle
-
Accused killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle pleads not guilty in LALifestyle
-
Chicago will sue actor Jussie Smollett after he refuses to pay for cops overtimeLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' author to discover TV ending to his sagaLifestyle
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Pele feeling 'much better' after medical treatmentSport
-
'Good signs' for Ronaldo ahead of Ajax, says Juve coach AllegriSport
-
Savea at the double as Hurricanes hold off HighlandersSport
-
Woods 'on track' for pursuit of fifth Green JacketSport
-
World number one Naomi Osaka signs new deal with NikeSport
-
England's Rose can't wait to see back of football after abuseSport
Popular Topics
-
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokespersonLocal
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Death of two protesters brings Caledon to a standstillLocal
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyerLocal
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
Babes Wodumo’s family vow to support her after assault charge
Wodumo - who's formerly known as Bongekile Simelane - is accused of attacking a woman in the Durban suburb of Umbilo last month.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of Gqom star Babes Wodumo says they will support the musician if she is convicted after she was charged with assault.
The singer - who's real name is Bongekile Simelane - is accused of attacking a woman in the Durban suburb of Umbilo last month.
The Durban magistrates court issued a warrant for her arrest yesterday after she failed to show up for her court case.
Babes Wodumo's father reportedly said he was willing to pay for his daughter's bail fee if she were to be arrested.
The star is alleged to have attacked a woman at a Durban guesthouse after tension flared during an argument.
The singer's manager has since come out to defend her no-show claiming she couldn’t appear because of a late night gig and "car issues".
Timeline
-
[UPDATE] Warrant of arrest issued for Babes Wodumo19 hours ago
-
DJ Tira receives backlash for promoting woman beater Mampintsha’s new song14 days ago
-
'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram password29 days ago
-
UWC declines application from Mampintsha's company to host event at stadium30 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Snubbed EFF committee member makes serious allegations against Malema15 hours ago
-
Raymond Zondo: We need people to come forwardone hour ago
-
Residents to take Alex shutdown protest to Sandton on Monday13 hours ago
-
10k 'petrol money' from Tony Gupta was no bribe - Dukwana12 hours ago
-
Magashule used his son to deal with Guptas to avoid exposure, inquiry told19 hours ago
-
Land Party lodges complain against EFF after Hout Bay clash12 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.