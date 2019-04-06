View all in Latest
Babes Wodumo’s family vow to support her after assault charge

Wodumo - who's formerly known as Bongekile Simelane - is accused of attacking a woman in the Durban suburb of Umbilo last month.

Babes Wodumo. Picture: Twitter/@BABESWODUMO.
Babes Wodumo. Picture: Twitter/@BABESWODUMO.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The family of Gqom star Babes Wodumo says they will support the musician if she is convicted after she was charged with assault.

The singer - who's real name is Bongekile Simelane - is accused of attacking a woman in the Durban suburb of Umbilo last month.

The Durban magistrates court issued a warrant for her arrest yesterday after she failed to show up for her court case.

Babes Wodumo's father reportedly said he was willing to pay for his daughter's bail fee if she were to be arrested.

The star is alleged to have attacked a woman at a Durban guesthouse after tension flared during an argument.

The singer's manager has since come out to defend her no-show claiming she couldn’t appear because of a late night gig and "car issues".

