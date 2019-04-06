Andile Mngxitama: BLF doesn’t accept donations from capitalists
The BLF leader on Saturday addressed supporters in Orlando East at the party’s election manifesto launch.
SOWETO - Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama says his party is going to the National Assembly despite the financial challenges it’s facing.
Mngxitama said BLF’s coffers were empty because it’s a party for the poor that doesn’t accept donations from capitalists and agents of so-called white monopoly capital.
He said BLF was a party for black poor people which meant its coffers were dry.
However, Mngxitama maintained that this wouldn’t foil their plans to get a number of seats in Parliament.
“This was the first time the IEC has seen something like this. Our people were paying for BLF R50, and R200 but people were saying we won’t collect the R200,000 to register for the national elections.”
He said one of their main priorities was a loan interest-free state-owned bank.
“We want a state-owned bank or a black bank, it is not just like any other bank.”
Mngxitama said the next few weeks would be crucial for BLF to win over voters.
The organisation's deputy president Zanele Lwana said after elections Parliament won't be the same again.
BLF has promised to empower young people through skills upliftment and to provide jobs.
Lwana said BLF had a lot to offer South Africans.
“We have an elections battle plan that we will launch today. All these political parties have manifestos to make false promises to black people and once elected they forget about the people,” she said.
