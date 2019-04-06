BLF manifesto launch: ‘Kim Jong-un sent me a suit’ - Andile Mgxitama

Xanderleigh Dookey | BLF leader Andile Mngxitama has proudly shown off a suit he said was sent to him by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. Speaking at the party’s manifesto launch on Saturday, Mngxitama claimed he had the support of the North Korean Supreme Leader.