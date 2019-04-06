ANC election lists: Mahumapelo wants IEC to reveal objections against him

Supra Mahumapelo says any attempt to tarnish his name must be dealt with in public.

JOHANNESBURG - Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo says the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) must disclose the names of those who are objecting to his deployment to Parliament.

Mahumapelo said on Saturday he had written to the IEC requesting information about the complaint against him following alleged objections to his name being included on the African National Congress (ANC)'s list of candidates to Parliament.

The IEC said it had received objections to over 50 candidates submitted.

Mahumapelo said any attempt to tarnish his name must be dealt with in public.

“They must not hide, that’s why I’ve written to the IEC because I want to know who are those people and what are the issues. And from there those issues will have to be ventilated publicly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ANC said this week that some people appearing on its list for Parliament and the provincial legislatures could be removed if they don’t pass the scrutiny of the party’s integrity commission.

This follows the ANC national executive committee (NEC)’s decision to send all names to the commission where individuals who are found wanting will get a chance to present their case to the body.

The NEC met this week following complaints by some structures in the party and the public that some of the individuals whose names are on the list were of questionable character.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the integrity commission will make recommendations to the NEC on the appropriate action that should be taken against members who do not survive the review.

The party has however emphasised that it will still treat non-convicted members suspected of crimes as innocent until proven guilty.

Duarte particularly emphasised that they would not be “influenced” by the media’s mention of Ministers Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane and former minister Malusi Gigaba.

The three have been criticised by different institutions in the country for failing to uphold the Constitution and the mandates of their offices in government.

Additional reporting by Theto Mahlakoana.